Online betting giant 888 set to complete £2.2bn takeover of William Hill

888 expects to complete its £2.2bn takeover of William Hill's European business in the first quarter of 2022 after "strong progress".

The two firms agreed the deal in September, which will return its 1,400 betting shops to British hands.

888 told shareholders that it has now received all mandatory antitrust and gaming regulatory clearances for the deal.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A shareholder vote on the acquisition is expected to take place next year.

Itai Pazner, chief executive of 888, said: "This transaction will create one of the world's leading online betting and gaming groups with superior scale, leading technology, increased diversification, and a platform for strong growth, supported by a portfolio of iconic brands.

"I'm delighted that we have now checked off a number of important milestones towards completion of the acquisition.

"Given the strong progress we have made, we now expect the transaction to complete in the first quarter of 2022 and are excited about the opportunities ahead of us as we combine two powerful and complementary businesses."

---

Support The Yorkshire Post and become a subscriber today.

Your subscription will help us to continue to bring quality news to the people of Yorkshire. In return, you'll see fewer ads on site, get free access to our app and receive exclusive members-only offers.

So, please - if you can - pay for our work. Just £5 per month is the starting point. If you think that which we are trying to achieve is worth more, you can pay us what you think we are worth. By doing so, you will be investing in something that is becoming increasingly rare. Independent journalism that cares less about right and left and more about right and wrong. Journalism you can trust.

Thank you