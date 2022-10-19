Online fashion firm Asos slumps to annual loss in 'incredibly challenging' economic backdrop

The group reported pre-tax losses of £31.9 million for the year to August 31 against profits of £177.1 million the previous year after tougher-than-expected trading in recent months. Rampant inflation has seen shoppers rein in their spending.

On an underlying basis, pre-tax profits slumped 89 per cent to £22 million.

Asos said trading has remained volatile since the year-end, with September showing only a “slight” improvement on a difficult August.

An overhaul being led by new chief executive Jose Antonio Ramos Calamonte will see the firm “right-size” its stock, but this is set to push it to a first-half loss as it launches discounts to shift clothes.

Asos chief executive Jose Antonio Ramos Calamonte said: “Against the backdrop of an incredibly challenging economic environment, this unique combination has enabled our business to deliver a resilient performance this financial year in the UK – but I know we as a company can achieve far more."