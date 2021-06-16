Online furniture firm Made.com to make stock market debut

Made.com is making its stock market debut.

Made.com - co-founded by Lastminute.com entrepreneur Brent Hoberman - has priced its initial public offering (IPO) at 200p a share for when conditional dealing starts.

The firm will raise £100m of new money through the float, with a further £93.8m worth of shares being sold by existing shareholders.

It is aiming to invest the cash raised towards growing further across Europe and boosting its homewares range.

Philippe Chainieux, chief executive of Made.com, said: "The IPO is an exciting milestone for Made."

He added: "A listing in London, where the business was founded, will enable us to accelerate our growth as we lead the development of the online furniture and homewares market as it moves online, both in the UK and internationally."

