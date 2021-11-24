Only pub in Yorkshire Dales village which featured in BBC drama All Creatures Great and Small goes on market with asking price of £725,000

Redmire was used by the BBC as one of the locations for its series which was based on the books of James Herriot.

Specialist business property adviser, Christie & Co has brought to market Redmire’s only pub, The Bolton Arms.

A spokesman said: “This traditional country inn comprises a bar, restaurant and five ensuite letting rooms with onsite parking.”

The Bolton Arms is offered for sale freehold at an asking price of £725,000.

“The pub has been owned by Martin and Stefanie Bellerby for three years. They have decided to test the market as they’ve been presented with a business opportunity away from the pub sector that they would like to explore further.”

They commented: “We came back from Abu Dhabi and took over the Bolton Arms in December 2018 to pursue a career and lifestyle change. We’re both from Yorkshire originally and knew the area really well. It has been everything we thought it would – a fantastic place to live and to work. We work hard but it’s incredibly rewarding. We have a brilliant team in place and can leave the business in their capable hands when we’re not around.

“Until such time that we do sell the business, our customers and staff can be assured that we’ll continue to run the business as though we were staying, indefinitely.”

David Cash, Associate Director in Christie & Co’s Hospitality team is handling the sale and added: “The Bolton Arms has seen a great deal of investment in recent years and is a fine example of a traditional country inn.”

"We have sold a number of similar hospitality businesses in the Yorkshire Dales in the past year or so, including The Holly Hill Inn at Richmond, Aysgarth Falls Hotel and The Farmers Arms at Muker.

"The purchasers of these properties were hoping to capitalise on the current staycation boom which is expected to continue in 2022, as well as the desire to live and work in the beautiful North Yorkshire countryside. We expect interest in The Bolton Arms from similar types of buyers.”