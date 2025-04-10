OnPath Energy completes first phase of planting at new South Yorkshire solar energy project

The first phase of hedge and tree planting around a new renewable energy generation and storage project in South Yorkshire has been successfully completed.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Renewable energy developer OnPath Energy is working on the development of the Common Farm Solar Energy Park, which will be located close to the Todwick Road Industrial Estate in Dinnington

As part of the project’s overall landscaping, additional hedging has been planted along Todwick Road to fill in the gaps in the existing hedgerow, with a mature mix of native species being used to do the job, and ten, eight-foot tall oak trees have also been planted to provide additional screening in the longer term.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

New species-rich grassland has previously been planted across the Solar Energy Park’s entire 116 hectares, to create a wildflower meadow and allow its initial establishment prior to the construction phase.

Jill Askew, senior project manager at OnPath Energy

Further hedgerow planting is schedule to follow later in the year, along with the creation of new habitats for skylarks and lapwings.

OnPath Energy is expecting construction work to begin in late summer and to finish in early 2027, with the build out providing opportunities for regional subcontractors and suppliers in the coming months.

The Common Farm Solar Energy Park will have an installed capacity of up to 49.9MW, which is enough to meet the average annual electricity requirements of up to 18,800 family homes and to displace over 11,470 tonnes of carbon dioxide from the electricity supply network each year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A 50 MW battery storage facility will also link directly into the Thurcroft electricity sub-station around three kilometres to the north of the site, which will help make the energy grid more efficient, facilitate more renewable energy generation and support the long-term security of energy supplies to UK consumers.

Local consultation work is continuing to determine how the annual package of around £50,000 of community benefits that forms part of the project, which could equate to around £2,000,000 through its lifetime, can best be used to support local community and environmental priorities.

Common Farm is one of two solar energy projects currently being developed in Yorkshire by OnPath Energy, which already owns and operates four wind farms across the county.

Jill Askew, senior project manager at OnPath Energy, says: “The Common Farm Solar Energy Park’s detailed ecology and biodiversity strategy has been developed with as much care as any other part of the project and will ensure it delivers a net benefit in biodiversity to the local community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Completing the first phase of planting now will give the hedgerow time to mature and get fully established over the summer before construction work begins and we’ll be doing more of this sort of work in the coming months.

“Work on this important project is progressing well and we’re moving closer to being able to deliver the wide range of direct environmental, energy security and community benefits that it will provide to the local area.”