Open access rail operators like Lumo are vital to delivering growth in the North: Martijn Gilbert

Open access rail operators like Lumo and Hull Trains play a pivotal role in enhancing the social, economic, and environmental landscape of the North of England.

By offering affordable, sustainable travel options, they not only improve connectivity, often in underserved areas, but also drive regional growth and social mobility. That is why we are proud to support and partner with the Great Northern Conference 2024.

Since its inception in 2000, Hull Trains has significantly boosted the local economy. An independent report by Arup estimates that Hull Trains has contributed between £185 million and £380 million to the region, with projections reaching up to £700 million by 2032.

This economic uplift stems from increased connectivity, which facilitates business operations and attracts inward investment. The introduction of new services, such as the proposed Lumo operation connecting Rochdale, Eccles, Newton-le-Willows, and Warrington Bank Quay with London, is poised to further stimulate economic activity by enhancing access to markets and resources. It’s the same compelling case for our Hull Trains proposal connecting Sheffield with Worksop and London.

Martijn Gilbert offers his expert insight

As Managing Director of Lumo and Hull Trains, I am proud of how these two open access operators are instrumental in stimulating growth and productivity across the North. Lumo and Hull Trains are regularly recognised for our efforts in driving social mobility and economic growth through affordable and sustainable travel.

Newcastle and Hull are home to Lumo and Hull Trains. Both companies employ up to 250 passionate people from the local communities offering a variety of great career opportunities. Hull Trains recently secured a national ‘Great Place to Work’ award. Our commitment to investment is further demonstrated by the new Hull Trains Learning and Development Academy, offering world class training and career progression for our people.

Our commitment to community engagement is achieved through our pioneering partnerships with local organisations and support for events that celebrate regional heritage, talent and other great causes.

Cost is often a barrier to train travel. That’s why our great value fares enable more people to choose rail and benefit from better access to education, employment, and cultural opportunities across the North. It’s easy to say we offer great value fares, but we also have a proud track record in delivering results.

Our recent announcement of 50 per cent growth for Morpeth in Northumberland is just one example how a previously underserved location in the North is now directly benefiting from our open-access services.

Sustainability is at the core of our operations. Lumo’s all-electric fleet offers an eco-friendly alternative to car and air travel, significantly reducing carbon emissions. We have also received numerous industry awards for driving down delays and being amongst the top performers for punctuality.

This commitment to green technology aligns with our broader environmental goals and contributes to cleaner air quality in the North.

By encouraging a modal shift from road or air to rail, operators like Lumo and Hull Trains help decrease traffic congestion and the associated environmental impacts on many of the region’s already congested routes.

The contributions of open access rail operators like Lumo and Hull Trains extend well beyond transport.

We are catalysts for economic development, social inclusion, and environmental sustainability across the North of England. Our innovative services and community-focused initiatives exemplify the transformative power of accessible and sustainable rail travel.