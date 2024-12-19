Opening date revealed for neighbourhood workspace at the Bonding Warehouse

With the redevelopment of the Bonding Warehouse well underway, Patch has announced that the coworking and community hub will officially open on Monday 6th January 2025.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following the unveiling of the plans in October, the neighbourhood workspace is attracting widespread attention among tech and creative businesses keen to establish a presence in the city. The series of exclusive preview tours which ran in early December sparked further interest and only five private offices remain. These offer inspiring environments with an all-inclusive pricing structure, a supportive site team and generous amenities.

Interest in the coworking space from the city’s thriving community of freelancers, startups, hybrid workers and solopreneurs is also gaining traction, with individuals keen to take advantage of the flexible membership packages which start from £24 for one day per month to £319 per month for a dedicated desk and unlimited access. Attractive incentives and introductory packages are available for the first 50 members who join before 13th January 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When fully occupied, Patch is expected to host over 50 companies and approximately 400 coworking members, transforming the local entrepreneurial ecosystem.

Patch Academy

Freddie Fforde, Founder and CEO of Patch, explained: “The enthusiasm from local businesses for the new neighbourhood workspace at the Bonding Warehouse has been phenomenal. The city and business community are governed by an incredible entrepreneurial spirit and creative energy that form a powerful force for driving positive change.

“Our vision for Patch York was to create a lively hub for the city’s established education and technology sectors, burgeoning digital media scene as well as the thriving ecosystem of local independent makers. We’re excited to see how this eclectic mix of local talent will converge to build something truly outstanding and we’re proud to play a supporting role in the emerging creative epicentre of the North.”

Ahead of the opening, Patch has appointed Thom Feeney as Site Director who will join the social impact startup on 1st January. Thom, who originally hails from York and has a decade of experience in coworking and social impact organisations, will be responsible for transforming the Bonding Warehouse into a vibrant work and events space, as well as supporting with operations for Patch across the North.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A launch event to mark the opening will be staged in the New Year, bringing together key partners, thought leaders, change-makers and entrepreneurs to celebrate and connect. The evening will include a drinks reception, followed by welcome speeches from leading figures at Patch and tours of the building. A programme of exciting community events in collaboration with social enterprises, charities, cultural groups and independent makers will also be unveiled in early 2025.

Patch Coworking view

As part of the launch plans, Patch has collaborated with Mat Lazenby, Creative Director of the York-based design studio LazenbyBrown, to curate a collection of artworks celebrating the Bonding Warehouse's history and York's status as an UNESCO Creative City of Media Arts.

The neighbourhood workspace at the Bonding Warehouse, which extends over two floors, has been carefully crafted to create an environment that supports a fantastic workday experience, from focused tasks to team collaboration. The design combines the building’s original features—such as wooden floors, vaulted brick ceilings, and large arched windows that fill the space with natural light—with modern amenities, including super-fast Wi-Fi, bespoke contemporary furniture, ergonomic chairs, electric standing desks, second screens, focus booths for private work, complimentary bean-to-cup coffee and plenty of plants.

It will also provide multi-functional event space for social-impact organisations, social enterprises and charities, connecting business with local residents and promoting a greater sense of community pride.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you’re interested to find out more, please email [email protected] or visit website www.patch.work/locations/york