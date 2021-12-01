OptiBiotix Health in launch of sports nutrition range

LeanBiome has been specifically formulated with the needs of athletes in mind

The York-based firm, which develops compounds to tackle obesity, high cholesterol and diabetes, said that LeanBiome helps athletes increase their lean muscle mass to change their body composition.

LeanBiome contains a patented combination of fibres, prebiotics and minerals aimed specifically at supporting the microbiome diversity of athletes on a high protein diet.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In addition, OptiBiotix has signed a new supply and licensing agreement with a leading global player in beauty and nutrition. This agreement grants its new partner a license to manufacture and sell products containing LeanBiome across Europe, Australia and Asia.

The partner is a British e-commerce company which specialises in taking beauty and nutrition brands directly to consumers through its proprietary e-commerce platform across the globe.

OptiBiotix said that its new partner’s technology, brand building expertise, and global infrastructure will enable it to reach millions of customers around the world. The partner owns the largest D2C (direct to consumer) sports nutrition brand globally.

OptiBiotix said that LeanBiome will add unique differentiation to a new premium product line of the partner and will get on-pack recognition.

The new product line is scheduled to be rolled out from January in Europe and Asia. If the product line is successful, it is expected to be introduced to the North American market in due course.

The agreement is expected to generate £1m in annualised and recurring turnover for OptiBiotix starting in 2022. First orders worth £200,000 have been placed and are on schedule for delivery over the next few weeks..

OptiBiotix said that there is growing scientific evidence of an anecdotal link between the microbiome and athletic performance.

This agreement is part of OptiBiotix’s strategy to offer pro- and prebiotic solutions aimed at modulating the microbiome that allow leading brands to differentiate their health and wellness products.

Rene Kamminga, CEO of OptiBiotix Limited, said: “We are very pleased to announce this agreement with the partner and its sports nutrition division.

"LeanBiome has been specifically formulated with the needs of athletes in mind and builds on our core expertise in functional ingredients with effect on the microbiome to achieve health effects.