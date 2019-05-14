OptiBiotix Health signs deal in Thailand

A Yorkshire based life sciences business is expanding into overseas markets.

OptiBiotix Health, which makes compounds to tackle obesity, high cholesterol and diabetes, has signed a three year distribution agreement to exclusively distribute and commercialise OptiBiotix’s diet aid SlimBiome in Thailand. York-based OptiBiotix said the agreement grants its new partner Primo exclusive distribution in Thailand in return for meeting annual sales targets to maintain exclusivity.

Thailand is experiencing an obesity crisis with one in three men and 40 per cent of women now classified as obese. The country is now the second heaviest in Asia after Malaysia, mainly as a result of increasing fast food outlets and high sugar usage throughout the food industry.