OptiBiotix Health signs deal with company based in Republic of Korea

OptiBiotix Health, which is a life sciences business developing compounds to tackle obesity, high cholesterol, diabetes and skincare, has announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, ProBiotix Health Ltd. has entered a exclusive distrbution deal with INSCOBEE INC for CholBiome in the Republic of Korea.

In a statement, OptiBiotix Health, said: "Inscobee was established in 1970 and is listed on Korea’s major stock market KOSPI since 1985.

"Inscobee sells and promotes nutraceuticals through hospitals and a consumer distribution base through Korean off-line channels such as Holland & Barrett stores, hypermarkets, home-shopping, and e-commerce channels including on-line malls, open markets, influencer markets and live commerce markets."

Mikkel Hvid-Hansen, commercial director of ProBiotix Health commented: “Incobee is the ideal partner in the fast moving, highly dynamic and competitive South Korean health food markets where consumers seek innovative and effective natural solutions which stand out in the market.