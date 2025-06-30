OptiBiotix Health: Strong sales for York company tackling obesity crisis

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

OptiBiotix is developing its own range of consumer supplements and health products. The York-based company's areas of focus include obesity, cardiovascular health, and diabetes.

Announcing its audited results for 2024, OptiBiotix Health said reportable revenues for the year were up 35 per cent to £870,000.

The group said sales and marketing investment in e-commerce, India and the US were starting to show strong returns across all areas of the business, reducing its reliance on a small number of partners or territories.

OptiBiotix Health plc, the life sciences business which is developing products that reduce food cravings, has revealed that it recorded strong sales growth in 2024. (Photo by Yui Mok/PA Wire)

The group completed a successful placing to raise £750,000 in May 2025 to support sales growth in the US. OptiBiotix Health said talks are ongoing with a number of major brands to incorporate the group's SweetBiotix and microbiome modulators in their products.

Stephen O'Hara, CEO of OptiBiotix Health plc, said: “Sales have continued to grow in 2025 and should accelerate as we see the full year effect of 2024 launches, new partners launching products in the US and Asia, and e-commerce continuing its growth trajectory with the launch of products on Amazon India.

"Our investments in sales and marketing are starting to deliver a multi-channel, multi territory revenue stream, reducing reliance on a single partner or territory.

Mr O'Hara added: "We continue to see sales momentum building across all areas with Q1 (first quarter) sales and orders in 2025 higher than H2 (the second half of) 2024 and continuing in Q2 (the second quarter).

"This has been helped by an order from Brenntag in Australia.

"We are particularly pleased to have cleared the large stock overhang held in Australia and the UK which has impacted on reportable revenues in the last few years.

"As the company reduces its PR, broker, and staff costs and its investment in marketing and R&D (research and development), and continues to grow its top line and improves margins, all parts of the business should become profitable and the group generate positive cashflow.

