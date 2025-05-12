Optima Health hails year of 'outstanding progress' as firm lists on AIM

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The company, which has offices in Sheffield, has announced that it expects to post revenue of around £105m for the year ending 31 March. The figure represents around seven per cent growth on the first half of the year.

The firm said it also expects to deliver adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) in line with market expectations.

The announcement comes after the firm listed on the AIM market in September of last year.

Optima Health has hailed what it described as a year of “outstanding progress”. (Photo by Jeff Moore/PA Wire)

Jonathan Thomas, chief executive officer of Optima Health, said: "Optima has demonstrated outstanding progress against our strategic objectives since the AIM listing in September 2024, growing our presence in our core market and expanding into a new territory, as we continue to lead the transformation of workplace health and wellbeing.

“Looking ahead, we are confident that the strength of our platform will enable us to capture further market share and enhance our position as the UK's leading occupational health and wellbeing partner.”

Mr Thomas added that the company would continue to seek “value enhancing” merger and acquisition opportunities in a bid to accelerate its growth.

In a statement issued to the London Stock Exchange, Optima said that since its AIM listing, the firm had made financial and operational progress, winning “significant” new contracts.

In February, Optima announced that it had been selected as the exclusive medical assessment provider for the UK Ministry of Defence's Armed Forces Recruitment Service.

The firm is partnered with Serco on the contract, with a subcontract valued at up to £210m.

Optima said the contract was now signed with mobilisation commenced and the new service expected to be provided in 2027.

Following this, Optima secured its first licence agreement for its proprietary Digital Assessment Routing Tool, which has since been implemented, marking its entry into the NHS digital health market.

Post period end, Optima announced that it had acquired Cognate Health Limited for up to €9m (£7.6m), marking the group's first acquisition outside of the UK.

The company said the acquisition is expected to add around €7m (£5.9m) revenue and €1m (£0.8m) EBITDA per annum, and will allow the Optima to capitalise on Cognate's £significant presence£ in the Republic of Ireland, where the firm runs around 30 clinic sites and a network of 35 Occupational Physicians.