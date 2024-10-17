'Optimism returning' as Yorkshire businesses turn to external finance, British Business Bank report finds

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Usage of this source of finance among smaller businesses in Yorkshire and the Humber saw considerable growth in 2023, with 44 per cent of businesses now leveraging it, up six percentage points from the previous year.

The UK economy as a whole followed a similar trend, as 46 per cent of smaller businesses used external finance which represented a 10 percentage point rise.

But the British Business Bank said that despite this uptick in the usage of external finance by smaller businesses, sentiment remains low across Yorkshire and the Humber, with 55 per cent seeing more threats than opportunities in the trading environment.

Vicky Mears has hailed the new figures while warning businesses still face some economic headwinds

Persistent inflationary pressures are also continuing to impact smaller businesses across the region as 79 per cent of smaller businesses reported having been impacted by rising costs over recent months.

Victoria Mears, Director, UK Network, Midlands and North of England at British Business Bank, said: “Businesses in Yorkshire and the Humber, and indeed across the UK, have had to grapple with a more challenging economic environment over the last few years, so it’s encouraging to see some optimism returning across the region.

"Particularly as the provision of bank loans increased, there’s plenty of opportunity for businesses to utilise external finance to ensure they’re continually innovating and growing.

“At the British Business Bank, our commitment to supporting smaller businesses right across the UK has been unwavering.

"Yorkshire and the Humber is home to a thriving ecosystem of innovative businesses, and we’re poised to help them reach their full potential.