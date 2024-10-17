'Optimism returning' as Yorkshire businesses turn to external finance, British Business Bank report finds
Usage of this source of finance among smaller businesses in Yorkshire and the Humber saw considerable growth in 2023, with 44 per cent of businesses now leveraging it, up six percentage points from the previous year.
The UK economy as a whole followed a similar trend, as 46 per cent of smaller businesses used external finance which represented a 10 percentage point rise.
But the British Business Bank said that despite this uptick in the usage of external finance by smaller businesses, sentiment remains low across Yorkshire and the Humber, with 55 per cent seeing more threats than opportunities in the trading environment.
Persistent inflationary pressures are also continuing to impact smaller businesses across the region as 79 per cent of smaller businesses reported having been impacted by rising costs over recent months.
Victoria Mears, Director, UK Network, Midlands and North of England at British Business Bank, said: “Businesses in Yorkshire and the Humber, and indeed across the UK, have had to grapple with a more challenging economic environment over the last few years, so it’s encouraging to see some optimism returning across the region.
"Particularly as the provision of bank loans increased, there’s plenty of opportunity for businesses to utilise external finance to ensure they’re continually innovating and growing.
“At the British Business Bank, our commitment to supporting smaller businesses right across the UK has been unwavering.
"Yorkshire and the Humber is home to a thriving ecosystem of innovative businesses, and we’re poised to help them reach their full potential.
"With the launch of the Northern Powerhouse Investment Fund II, and our ever-growing Start Up Loans programme, we’re ensuring businesses of all sizes can access the finance they need to grow and, ultimately, drive forward economic growth.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.