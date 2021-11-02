Opus Trust Communications to become £110m turnover business after acquiring Adare SEC

With sites in Huddersfield, Redditch and Nottingham, Adare SEC is an integrated communications provider. The deal will take the headcount at Opus Trust Communications from 180 to 530 people.

Chief executive of Opus Trust Communications, Tony Strong, commented: “This acquisition is a significant moment in our story, and we look forward to welcoming both colleagues and clients from Adare SEC to the Opus Trust Group. While the market is contracting, we are investing to allow us to grow at scale and pace.”

“We made the commitment to become a £100m business within five years and have achieved that in under three.”

Endless LLP is based in Leeds and has provided support for a number of fast growing companies. Picture: PA

James Woolley, a partner at Leeds-based Endless added: “The sale to Opus Trust today represents the culmination of five years of work to transform the business into a leading digital and integrated communications company in this industry.”

Rachael Nevins the chief executive of Adare SEC said Opus Trust “shares our vision of the future of the industry, our culture and our values.”

As part of the sale, Ms Nevins will be stepping down from her role as CEO.

Adare SEC and Endless (James Woolley and Stefan Nowakowski) were advised by EY Corporate Finance (Rebecca Rennison, Mitch Cox, Andy Thompson, Elle Swire), Squire Patton Boggs (Mae Salem, Emily Downie) and KPMG Tax (Steve Heath, Zak Hawley).

Opus Trust Communications was advised by Pinsent Masons (Nicole Livesey, Nick Stones and Daniel Braithwaite) and Quantum Advisory (Robert Palmer).