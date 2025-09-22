Orchard Care Homes’ Chief Commercial Officer named finalist in prestigious Yorkshire Finance Leaders Awards

Deborah Johnson

Orchard Care Homes is proud to announce that Deborah Johnson, the company’s Chief Commercial Officer, has been shortlisted as a finalist for the Business Transformation Award at the Yorkshire Finance Leaders Awards 2025.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The award recognises finance leaders who have driven significant change and delivered measurable improvements within their organisations. Deborah’s shortlisting reflects her outstanding leadership in steering Orchard Care Homes through a period of strategic transformation, delivering enhanced operational performance and driving commercial growth across the group.

“We’re thrilled to see Deborah’s hard work and dedication recognised by such a prestigious awards programme,” said Hayden Knight, CEO of Orchard Care Homes. “Her vision and expertise have been instrumental in our continued success and in delivering exceptional care across all our homes.”