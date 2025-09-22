Orchard Care Homes’ Chief Commercial Officer named finalist in prestigious Yorkshire Finance Leaders Awards
The award recognises finance leaders who have driven significant change and delivered measurable improvements within their organisations. Deborah’s shortlisting reflects her outstanding leadership in steering Orchard Care Homes through a period of strategic transformation, delivering enhanced operational performance and driving commercial growth across the group.
“We’re thrilled to see Deborah’s hard work and dedication recognised by such a prestigious awards programme,” said Hayden Knight, CEO of Orchard Care Homes. “Her vision and expertise have been instrumental in our continued success and in delivering exceptional care across all our homes.”
The Yorkshire Finance Leaders Awards celebrate the region’s most influential and forward-thinking finance professionals. Winners will be announced at a ceremony held in Leeds later this year.