Organisation which helps community groups in Yorkshire reports 70% gap between demand and available funds

A group which distributes grants to charities and community groups across Leeds and Bradford has reported a 70 per cent gap between demand and available funds as pressures on local communities intensify.

Funded primarily by donations, Leeds Community Foundation gives grants and advice to organisations which address issues including food insecurity and mental health. Groups are able to apply to the foundation when in need of funding or at risk of closure.

Between January and October 2023, the foundation was able to award just 30 per cent of grants that were applied for after it saw a sharp rise in requests for funding. The group said it had received over 700 different grant applications to date this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This came against a backdrop of what the foundation described as “diminishing philanthropic appetite, fundraising activities and statutory funding”.

Leeds Community Foundation has reported a 70 per cent gap between demand and available funds. Picture James Hardisty.

The news comes after In December of last year, the group said it had seen demand more than double for its services.

Kate Hainsworth, CEO of Leeds Community Foundation, said it was “extremely difficult” knowing that demand was outstripping availability of funds.

She added: “We have this year been inundated with a much higher rate of grant applications for different programmes. Demand always has peaks and troughs, but we have noticed how particularly anxious groups are this year to secure crucial core funds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When we’re unable to help, we work closely with the community organisations to signpost to other appropriate funding sources, but we will always go above and beyond to help community groups.

“But the really worrying thing is that because of societal issues and cost pressures, people and organisations are running out of options and don’t know where to turn.”

The foundation is now calling for further help from businesses and individuals.

Ms Hainsworth encouraged those able to give directly to The Leeds Fund, which gives money to community and voluntary groups which support people with skills, education, housing and employment. The fund has channelled £3 million into community groups to date.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over the course of its five-year strategic plan starting in 2019, Leeds Community Foundation has distributed over £19 million to Leeds and Bradford charitable and voluntary groups; supporting in excess of 300,000 people living in some of the region’s most deprived areas.