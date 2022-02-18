Original Factory Shop opens new store in Normanton to provide jobs for local people

The Original Factory Shop is opening a new store in Normanton, West Yorkshire, in a move which will create 10 jobs.
Area manager, Dylan Jackson, commented “We’re really excited to be coming to Normanton and to serve the local community. We’re recruiting for ten job positions and are keen to hear from candidates so that we’re ready to start serving the local community.”
The Original Factory Shop, which opened its first store in Keighley in 1969, is known for offering up to 70% discount off big name brands.
It sells leading household brand names across a range of clothing, homewares, and beauty categories including Molton Brown, Christian Lacroix, Russell Hobs and Emma Bridgewater.
The Original Factory Shop has 170 multi-department stores which mostly operate in small towns with an average population of around 10,000 people.