PureAlign aims to eliminate the vast amount of waste resulting from orthodontic treatments.Recent research has highlighted the ecological impact of clear aligners: it is estimated that treating 14 million patients worldwide has led to the creation of 728 million plastic models and aligners, which are either sent to landfill or incinerated.Clear aligners also involve complex global supply chains and prohibitive costs for patients of £4,000 per treatment.PureAlign plans to meet these challenges in three steps: intraoral scanning with immediate digital imagery, AI-powered treatment planning and on-the-spot 3D printing of aligners in dental offices. This approach aims to reduce both waste and patient costs.Its AI technology uses deep neural networks to analyse the scans, predict the movement of each tooth, generate their target positions and create the corresponding series of clear aligners for direct production without manufacturing models. The process, already deployed, saves time and money by automating labour-intensive tasks.

PureAlign is led by executive directors and founders Joe Leek and Will Wraithwood, who have a background in commercial dental laboratories.

Joseph Leek, executive director of PureAlign, left; David Richards MBE, managing partner of Yorkshire AI Labs and William Wraithwood, executive director of PureAlign. Picture: Ian Day Media

Sheffield-based Yorkshire AI Labs, founded by Mr Richards and business partners in June 2023, is leading an initial round of fundraising to help the company bring its product to market and achieve its high growth potential.

The new business venture followed Mr Richards’ departure from data software firm WANdisco in April 2023 in the fallout of a fraud scandal an independent investigation blamed on an unnamed senior sales employee.

Mr Richards told The Yorkshire Post earlier this year he had personally lost around £20m in share value from the “devastating” situation.

Mr Richards said in January he had set up Yorkshire AI Labs with the intention of helping regional companies make the most of the burgeoning possibilities of artificial intelligence.

“We are delighted to be backing Joe and Will and their team,” Mr Richards said.