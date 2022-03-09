Orthopedic supports manufacturer Neo G to create 30 new jobs after appointing new chief executive

Harrogate-based Neo G, which also works with US retailers Walgreens and CVS, is embarking on a new phase of growth as it targets further expansion across the UK, US and Europe.

The business achieved has a £16m turnover and employs 35 people in the UK and US.

The firm has promoted Dan Jones, inset, to chief executive. Mr Jones, who joined Neo G in 2014, takes over the role from founder Paul Starkey, who moved into the position of chairman.

Dan Jones, chief executive of Neo G.

The firm said that Mr Jones has already overseen large growth in the business, expanding the brand into orthotic insoles and medical compression hosiery.

Additionally, under Mr Jones, Neo G is now a fast-growing brand within the muscle supports devices category in the US, with growth driven by nationwide distribution in CVS, Rite Aid and Walgreens.

Mr Starkey said: “Dan has demonstrated his commitment to Neo G and our medical grade strategy.

“Over the last seven years, he has helped define and establish the company as the no.1 brand in the UK, and the fastest growing brand in the US.

“I am very proud of the way he has grown in the company and adopted the Neo G mantra as his own.

“I know he will take Neo G to new heights, and I will do everything I can as the chairman to support all of his and the teams’ efforts.”

Mr Jones added, “I’m proud of what we as a team have achieved together in this time, especially through the pandemic. I look forward to continuing working with the team towards making the company even stronger going forward.”

The appointment of Mr Jones as chief executive follows the relocation of the firm from Killinghall to a new 40,000 sq ft office at Knaresborough Technology Park, which includes an innovation room and design studio.

Group finance director, Chris Brookes, said: “The new offices look amazing and make for a fresh, contemporary and organised space to work from.

“They’ve been designed, not just to look great, but to be safer for everyone to enjoy, with measures including a newly installed fresh air recirculation system.

He added: “The new innovation room and design studio allow our in-house experts to stay on the cutting edge of the industry and consistently produce new orthopaedic solutions.”

Neo G’s products, which include arm, back, leg and hernia supports, are designed and developed by orthopaedic engineers and manufactured using medical grade materials.

As well as making supports for adults, it also produces a separate range for children. They are all manufactured in factories in Europe.

The company supplies medical professionals, therapists and various sport markets across the world with its orthopaedic products.

It also sells them online as well as in store from major retailers and independent suppliers.