Oscrete secures platinum rating in global sustainability assessment

Bradford's concrete admixture manufacturer Oscrete has achieved the highest award in a global sustainability rating programme.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Oscrete is now in the top 1% of companies in the world that have been assessed by the EcoVadis sustainability rating programme which measures the quality of a company's sustainability management system.

As one of the UK’s leading specialist construction chemical suppliers, Oscrete is committed to making a positive impact on the environment and put itself forward for the programme to evaluate its material sustainability impacts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Oscrete Product Development and Sustainability Manager Matthew Gabriel said: “We believe that sustainability means having an ethical commitment to taking responsible actions that benefit our planet and society and we are delighted that after being formally evaluated, we’ve achieved the highest possible award in the EcoVadis global assessment programme.

Marking their platinum sustainability rating are (l-r) Oscrete’s Dean Clark, Matthew Gabriel and Fauzia Raza

“Sustainability is critical to our business strategy, from how we operate to the admixtures we make and over a 10-week period, this assessment evaluated our commitment to all areas of sustainability including GHG emissions, ethics, policy, procedures and certificates, right through to transparency through our value chain.”

The EcoVadis methodology measures business sustainability management systems through three pillars of policies, actions and results. Oscrete scored highly on labour and human rights, ethics, sustainable procurement and environmental strengths, including use of renewable energies, reduction of carbon emissions in transportation, employee energy conservation awareness training and improvement of energy efficiency through technology or equipment upgrades.