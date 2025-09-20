Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The construction industry may be going through a tough time at the moment but one Yorkshire company in the process of building a strong future for itself is Bradford-based Oscrete.

The firm, which is part of Belgian hygiene specialist Christeyns, manufactures concrete admixture for the firms in the construction industry – offering bespoke products to match their needs.

Director Scott Wilson likens the firm’s work as helping its customers “bake a cake” as the construction industry looks to become more environmentally-friendly; something that is particularly challenging given cement and concrete production accoutn for around eight per cent of global carbon emissions.

Oscrete director Scott Wilson has ambitious plans for the company. Picture : Lorne Campbell / GuzelianStaff

"Our customers are generally trying to do at least one of three things – reduce their carbon footprint, reduce their energy usage and reduce water usage,” he explains.

"In its very simplest terms, if you make concrete you are mixing sand, aggregate, cement and water. When you introduce a liquid admixture you can play about with the ingredients and reduce the cement content which reduces the CO2. We can also help reduce the cost and change the water demand. We can help people improve the quality of their products, take cost out and become more sustainable and improve their production yield.

"If I put it in simple terms; our customers are baking a cake. We understand the ingredients they use to bake the cake, their production process and what they are trying to do. If they want to bake higher-quality cakes, we can give them admixtures that can improve the quality. If they want to take cost out, we can do that. Or we can increase the number of cakes they make and make it set quicker.”

Oscrete has been running for more than 40 years but in 2022 was carved out as its own standalone legal entity, with Mr Wilson leading an ambitious expansion plan for the firm and its sister company in Northern Ireland, Adcrete.

Mr Wilson says the business is aiming to double in size over a five-year period through a combination of increased sales and strategic acquisitions.

It has recently purchased structural waterproofing specialists PUDLO as well as glassfibre reinforced concrete experts Cemcotec. PUDLO has completed projects on the Royal Albert Hall to the Dubai Fountains, while Cemcotec’s globe-spanning work has involved schemes from New York to Istanbul.

Mr Wilson says there may be further deals on the horizon.

"I have got one or two other conversations happening in the background,” he reveals.

"Whether those come to anything I don’t know. It has been a fairly frantic year as I’ve also been doing an MBA module in M&A. I was fed up with being sat with the finance director and the financial advisor not knowing the lingo!”

Originally from Aberdeen, Mr Wilson came to Yorkshire in 1998 after getting an apprenticeship with a builders’ merchants. He moved onto working in selling cement, before going onto Elland-based construction supply giant Marshalls and then becoming a sales director for flooring company Interface, eventually joining Oscrete in 2018.

He says he didn’t initially intend to stay in Yorkshire but has come to love living and working in the region.

"If I’m honest, I thought I would keep going in my Mini Metro down to London! I met my wife Jenny who is from Leeds and we now have two daughters in their 20s. I have worked for some wonderful businesses based in Yorkshire.”

In his younger years he was also a talented squash player, playing in the World Junior Championships in 1988 and representing Scotland in a Masters competition in 2012. As chair of the Chapel Allerton Lawn Tennis & Squash Club he says one of his proudest achievements has been helping it establish Padel courts.

He is also a Bradford Chamber of Commerce vice-president in addition to his busy day job. While Oscrete is focused on growth, the firm is still a relative minnow in its sector. "My competitors in the UK are global giants. The biggest company has a turnover of 11.6 billion swiss francs (£10.7bn). My turnover is close to £12m in the UK and Ireland. In the UK we are probably fifth or sixth in the pecking order but there’s a big jump between the global giants and ourselves.

"Our proposition is very much around the personality and brand. Our technical expertise adds value for our customers and partnerships and we create bespoke products for them. We see ourselves as a disruptor in the marketplace.”

It comes against the backdrop of what Mr Wilson bluntly describes as a “rubbish” period for the wider construction industry. Earlier this month, the Mineral Products Association revealed UK cement production has hit its lowest level since 1950 with high energy, regulatory and labour costs blamed for “stifling the sector’s competitiveness”. The UK made 7.3 million tonnes of cement in 2024, around half of what it produced in 1990.

“We are outperforming the market,” Mr Wilson says. "Housebuilding just isn’t happening, infrastructure projects are talked about but when you talk about a new nuclear power plant it doesn’t just happen tomorrow, it takes a long time.

"The market has been in a challenging place for nearly 24 months. Construction has been in recession for at least 18 months.”

Despite the broader economic challenges, Mr Wilson says it is an exciting time to be leading Oscrete and Adcrete.