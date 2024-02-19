OSR Medical: Yorkshire-based ambulance service provider ceases to trade with assets set to be auctioned off
The company’s assets, including ambulances, defibrillators and ECG monitors are now set to be auctioned off later this week.
The news comes after Opelwood Limited, a company with the same director which traded under OSR Medical Ambulance Service and North East Medical Services, also appointed liquidators in May of last year. At the time of appointing liquidators, Opelwood Limited owed £293,539 to preferential creditors, and £262,257 to unsecured creditors.
Asset advisory firm Walker Singleton, which is hosting the online auction, has now invited bids on OSR Medical’s ambulance fleet, medical equipment, stock and operational equipment.
Walker Singleton director, Dan Hey, said: “As an independent ambulance service provider, OSR Medical were committed to providing the highest of services via their clinically qualified team, ambulance fleet and medical equipment.”
184 items from the company are now up for sale via auction, with the bids closing from 12pm on Thursday, February 22.
Other items for sale include resuscitation manikins and a range of cannulas, catheters, sanitisers and dressings.
Mr Hey added: “The wide range of equipment and stock available will appeal to a multitude of buyers, from other service providers to medical professionals and training centres.”
