The group is attempting to raise £571,000 through community shares – which would be used in addition to a £300,000 grant from the Community Ownership Fund – in order to purchase the building and complete the first phase of renovations.

If successful, the building will be rebranded as Otley Common, and feature space to accommodate local small businesses, social groups, worship groups and theatre, music and performing arts performances.

The group also plans for the space to feature co-working spaces, meeting spaces, and a community cafe.

Otley Community Larder and local business Green Door Catering collaborated at an Otley Common pop-up event last month - cooking a delicious feast using surplus food. Photo: Richard Sells.

Otley Methodist Church is situated across from the Otley Civic Centre, which has been closed since 2010 and was last year put on the Save Britain’s Heritage Buildings at Risk register. Campaigners have previously claimed that the building was at risk of collapse.

Andrew Howarth, a member of the Otley Common group, said: “Since the Civic Centre closed down we haven't had a large scale common space in Otley. It's endemic across the country, the privatisation of common space both indoor and outdoor, but particularly indoor, the places for people to meet and share and work and play are not there any more.

“Its leading to the growth of isolation and loneliness and mental health issues. We’ve seen a lot of services around mental health and youth provision leave Otley over the last couple of decades, so it's things like that we want to bring back into this space. We want to give people that access to support they need but also a space to to meet as a community and work to improve the community.

“We’ve got loads of great community groups here, and we feel like there's a lot of passion and a lot of goodwill in Otley, but nowhere central for it all to happen.”

Mr Howarth is also Community Development Lead at Otley 2030, which hopes to partner in creating a Community Action Hub in the space.

The community shares offer proposed by the Otley Common group allows people and groups to purchase shares in the project, investing in it rather than providing a donation. The group has currently raised just over £76,000 through the scheme.

Stefanie Stead MBE, chartered architect and director of Otley-based Stead and Co Architects, is leading the design for the proposed transformation of the building.

She said: “The team united over a shared concern over the loss of community assets within the town, with buildings falling into a state of disrepair or being lost to private developers. Otley Methodist Church is a beautiful building, and has been serving the community of Otley for hundreds of years - a legacy which we hope to continue.

“To be part of such an important project is a privilege. All community projects have an importance, but as a resident and a business owner in Otley, Otley Common positively impacts on my own life - and more importantly, creates a sustainable space that provides a legacy for my young son.”

The main building of Otley Methodist Church was originally built in 1875, and was designed by Edward Taylor of York.​