Otley Common: Group behind bid to turn church into community centre call for ‘one last push’
Organisers of the Otley Common project hope to buy Otley Methodist Church and transform it into a space to accommodate local small businesses, social groups, worship groups, as well as theatre and music performances.
The group has until December 31 to raise the funds to take over the church, and has so far raised over £525,000 of its £690,000 target.
Otley Common organisers said that If they are unable to take over the building, then the Methodists will be forced to put it back on the open market.
Clare Smith, part of the Otley Common team, said: “We now need everybody in Otley to step up and give as to their means. We know this is an expensive time of year for many people and budgets are stretched, but these investments and donations will help secure a beautiful facility for your family and generations to come.”
Otley Common will be funded through a community shares offer, meaning people and groups are able to purchase shares in the project, as well as offering donations.
Otley Town Council has agreed to back Otley Common by becoming a shareholder in the project with a £10,000 investment.
The group also plans for the space to feature co-working spaces, meeting spaces, and a community cafe.
