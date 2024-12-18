Otley Common: Group behind bid to turn church into community centre call for ‘one last push’

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Organisers of the Otley Common project hope to buy Otley Methodist Church and transform it into a space to accommodate local small businesses, social groups, worship groups, as well as theatre and music performances.

The group has until December 31 to raise the funds to take over the church, and has so far raised over £525,000 of its £690,000 target.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Otley Common organisers said that If they are unable to take over the building, then the Methodists will be forced to put it back on the open market.

Otley Common would host local musicians as well as other community events and small businesses.

Clare Smith, part of the Otley Common team, said: “We now need everybody in Otley to step up and give as to their means. We know this is an expensive time of year for many people and budgets are stretched, but these investments and donations will help secure a beautiful facility for your family and generations to come.”

Otley Common will be funded through a community shares offer, meaning people and groups are able to purchase shares in the project, as well as offering donations.

Otley Town Council has agreed to back Otley Common by becoming a shareholder in the project with a £10,000 investment.