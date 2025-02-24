Otley Run: Fears rowdy behaviour on notorious pub crawl could get worse with supermarket application

Rowdy behaviour on a notorious pub crawl could get worse if a supermarket is allowed to sell alcohol on the route, it is feared.

Morrisons has applied for an alcohol licence for its new store on Otley Road in the centre of Headingley.

The store, a former Natwest Bank, is on the route of the Otley Run pub crawl, which draws thousands of people to the area at weekends.

Ward councillors, Labour MP Alex Sobel and 23 people living nearby objected to a licence application for the store, yards from the Original Oak and Skyrack pubs.

Morrisons proposed new store, Otley Road. Pic by Leeds LDRS.

The licence would not allow alcohol sales between 1pm and 6pm on Saturdays, when Otley Road is often flooded with drinkers in fancy dress.

But Headingley Green Party councillor Tim Goodall said: “The proposed hours of off-sales will add an additional alcohol supply to the often unruly crowds that gather in Headigley for the Otley Run.

“Unfortunately, the Otley Run is no longer limited to weekends, although it is particularly busy on Saturdays, with 2,000 Otley runners counted in just three hours on a recent weekend.”

In its application, Morrisons said alcohol would not be the main focus of the new store.

But objectors said another alcohol outlet would add to overcrowding and intimidating behaviour on one of the busiest parts of the pub crawl route.

One said: “Anything that adds further supplies of alcohol into what is already a very volatile mix in this flash-point area would be the height of irresponsibility.”

West Yorkshire Police also objected, but said the licence could be granted if the store did not sell alcohol between noon and closing time, Friday-Sunday.

Other measures could include no alcohol sales to pub crawlers in fancy dress, police said.