Oula’s luxury platters and feasts prove popular in Yorkshire

Despite launching at a time when catering for events was very much off the menu, the Leeds-based firm has diversified to deal with pandemic lockdowns.

Oula’s luxury platter settings caught the eye of Leeds United football player, Stuart Dallas who approached the firm to provide the catering for his 30th birthday earlier this year.

Founder of Oula, Megha Gulati, said the dine at home experience was so popular that the team added takeaway boxed catering so people could serve and eat Oula’s food in the comfort of their own homes.

From rainbow-coloured sliders filled with homemade falafel and spicy Asian cheeseburger, to Middle Eastern mezze and grazing platters, Oula’s food is designed to be healthy, packed full of flavour and to bring colour to any dining table.

Ms Gulati said: “We have worked in the food retail sector for a while, on the marketing and advertising side of things.

“Our keen eye for detail means that working with food comes easily to us. Starting a boutique food catering business was the natural next step, though we initially had to find new ways to get people to try our amazing food because of pandemic restrictions.

“Our aim is to take the hassle out of dining, especially for those who are hosting. We have been very lucky to get some amazing clients that have supported us on our catering journey.”

She added that Oula food is about fun and big flavours.

“Our table styling is simple and fresh, ensuring the food really is the star of the show,” she said.

“The colour combinations in our lux grazing tables and mezze spreads always look really vibrant and inviting. For us, it’s all about combining a passion for eating with quirky styling to provide an experience that is not only aesthetically pleasing, but that also tastes fresh and amazing.

“We love creating the ultimate wow factor for our clients.”

Oula also offers a table set-up service where the team will come to a venue and prepare everything ahead of a party or event. Its menus cover Middle Eastern, Pan Asian, Indian and European cuisine, as well as desserts such as baked fudge donuts, all cooked from scratch using locally sourced ingredients.