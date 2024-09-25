Following the appointment of BAM as the principal contractor for this phase of work, core construction work began in earnest this week. To mark the project milestone, senior figures from Kirklees Council – including the Leader of the Council, Councillor Carole Pattison – joined project colleagues from Turner & Townsend and BAM.

Cllr Pattison said: “It’s a proud moment to see the main construction work on Our Cultural Heart get going and comes after extensive planning and consultation efforts over the last few years. “We have high ambitions for this new era of our town centre. Developments like Our Cultural Heart will bring more visitors to the town and help to drive growth and investment in Huddersfield and the wider Kirklees borough."

Members of Kirklees Council with Turner & Townsend and BAM.

The first phase of the masterplan concentrates on the major refurbishment of the Queensgate Market building, converting it into a new food hall and incorporating a new library within the existing east wing of the same building.

Both the food hall and new library will directly feed out to a new public square, with the connecting space designed to accomodate outdoor cultural events and gatherings.

BAM has already completed significant pre-construction site preparation, with work including the ‘soft stripping’ of all non-structural and internal fixtures and fittings, as well as the removal of the former market stalls and asbestos.