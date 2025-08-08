Our NHS can save more lives by embracing AI immediately - here's why: David Richards

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In those tense moments, armed with a rapidly customised AI model designed specifically for strokes, I began logging vital signs, symptoms, medications administered, and even casual observations from the nurses diligently attending the ward.

In stroke management, every minute counts. Immediate decisions have a big impact on patient outcomes, as delays in treatment can lead to irreversible brain damage. By swiftly inputting the essential data into the AI model, I instantly received diagnostic insights and treatment recommendations.

Fortunately, it turned out to be a transient ischemic attack (TIA), a temporary disruption in blood flow, necessitating only one night in hospital. Yet the recommendations from the AI proved to be exceptional.

David Richards pictured at the Cutlers Hall, Sheffield. Picture taken by Yorkshire Post Photographer Simon Hulme

The AI advised adjusting medication by increasing the statin dosage and altering anticoagulant treatment, effectively balancing a higher dosage against kidney function. When the consultant arrived, I politely requested permission to discuss these recommendations, explaining the source was an AI model I had prepared.

Initially puzzled, the consultant listened carefully as I presented the diagnosis and AI-generated medication guidance. After briefly excusing themselves to verify the calculations manually, pen and paper in hand, the consultant returned with evident surprise, confirming the accuracy of the AI’s suggestions. To say they were dumbfounded would be an understatement.

This moment highlighted the gap between healthcare’s huge potential and its current reality.

Healthcare fundamentally relies on data and precise calculations underpinning every medical decision. Yet, here was a highly skilled consultant forced into manual calculations amidst the hectic demands of hospital wards, tasked with caring for numerous patients simultaneously.

Decision-making is equally critical for conditions such as sepsis, where every hour of delay significantly increases the risk of mortality. Sepsis demands rapid identification and immediate intervention. AI models, capable of synthesising vast arrays of data, can swiftly recognise patterns and alert clinicians to risks well before conventional methods can. This speed and accuracy can be the difference between life and death.

This clearly illustrates where AI must urgently be introduced into healthcare: not to replace medical professionals but to empower them. AI possesses an unmatched capability to interpret vast datasets rapidly, offering insights equivalent to thousands of hours of expert consultation instantly. Imagine doctors and nurses routinely equipped with AI-powered assistants, continually informing their decisions, ensuring no detail is overlooked, and substantially easing their cognitive burden.

Later that evening, back at home, another realisation dawned. Why had I not applied this approach to my own health records? Digging out a decade’s worth of blood test results from my years in the United States, I fed the data into the AI.

Remarkably, the analysis swiftly identified health concerns previously missed by my GP. Ironically, having since returned to Yorkshire with a healthier lifestyle and diet, many of these previously overlooked issues had already improved significantly.

This personal experience highlights an urgent imperative for our NHS: embrace AI immediately. The goal is not a dystopian future without human doctors, but rather the effective use of advanced technology to amplify human capability, significantly enhancing diagnostic accuracy and patient care.

As healthcare demands escalate and resources become increasingly stretched, there is no room for hesitancy. Our NHS, globally respected and admired, must urgently lead by example, embedding AI into routine clinical practice as a priority, not a distant aspiration.

We must not fear technology; rather, we must seize the opportunities it presents. Delay is not just complacency; it risks lives and compromises patient safety. If clarity and precision can be achieved at a hospital bedside with merely a laptop, then failing to act now is indefensible. AI in healthcare is not simply innovation; it’s urgently needed.

To ignore this revolutionary technology would be to deliberately choose inefficiency, error, and preventable harm. We owe it to every patient, every family, and every dedicated healthcare professional to ensure they have the best possible tools available today, not tomorrow.