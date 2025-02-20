A York jeweller has highlighted the impact the recent closure of Low Petergate has had on their business saying their “passing footfall disappeared overnight”.



Bradley’s Jewellers, in York, has spoken out about the impact the closure of a typically high-footfall street has had on business.

Low Petergate closed on January 5, 2025 - scheduled to reopen on January 31 - to address a sub-surface sinkhole and a collapsed sewer.

Although initially scheduled to end on January 31, the closure was extended due to a sudden cold snap and the discovery of another sinkhole, which needed immediate repair. The road reopened with all ‘road closed’ signs removed on February 6.

However, Bradley’s Jewellers has said the closure has had a “devastating” impact on the business.

Bradley’s Jewellers York Owner, Kay Bradley, comments: “Low Petergate is usually bustling with visitors from Friday through Monday as tourists visit for long weekends in our historic city.

“The road closure essentially made the entire street unpassable and uninviting; it was like the tap had been turned off. Our naturally occurring footfall disappeared overnight. It was devastating.”

The road closure outside of Bradley's Jewellers | The William Agency

Before the closure the business was anticipating strong January performance.

“There’s no denying we missed out and lost all momentum,” Ms Bradley said.

“Footfall was strong, and sales were positive in the period between Christmas and New Year, with some great wins in the first few days of January. Our emphasis on securing great business in January, typically a quiet month for all retail jewellers, was destroyed in the blink of an eye.”

This is not the first time Low Petergate has closed businesses have had to weather extended road shutdowns.

The road was closed in February 2022 for sewer works.

It was also restricted from October 2022 until July 2023 due to structural issues with one of its buildings.

Low Petergate reopened in early February 2025 | The William Agency

In a comment to The Yorkshire Post, Michael Howard, Head of Highways and Transport at City of York Council, said: “Low Petergate has regularly experienced problems with standing water. This is something which local residents and businesses have also recognised and asked to be resolved.

“We know Low Petergate is a hugely popular street in our city centre and have done all we can to minimise disruption. This includes maintaining access to local businesses for shoppers at all times and carrying out these essential repairs during what is typically a quieter time of the year for our city centre.

“Unfortunately, the roadworks were delayed by bad weather, as freezing temperatures cause issues when laying concrete and tarmac. At every stage, we maintained regular contact with local businesses, and conducted daily visits with the businesses closest to the works.

