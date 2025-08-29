Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

These incidents come with many consequences that range from innocuous to very serious. At best, a scare and a bit of bruising.

At worst, a personal injury can lead to a cancelled contract, missed rent and subsequent financial struggle.

The Health and Safety Executive recorded over 61,000 workplace injuries and 138 deaths in its latest report, published last November.

James Smith shares his expert insight

These numbers are rising every year, and with them the risk that more families are left picking up the pieces.

It’s time employers stopped looking at health and safety as a cost and started seeing it as a responsibility to their people and their community.

Old protection struggles with modern expectations

The factory floor is changing rapidly.

Vehicles are getting faster and heavier, production demand is growing while delivery times are shrinking, and the use of robots is expanding.

And yet, many facilities are still using the same safety setup for the past five or ten years, suitable for protection back then but certainly not for today.

Unfortunately, health and safety regulations are also not evolving at the same speed as innovation.

The combination of both has led to outdated protection that looks compliant on paper but fails under real pressure on the floor.

The reasons behind this are many, but they usually boil down to businesses treating safety as a cost to contain rather than an area to improve.

When the priority is minimum compliance, decisions are driven by ticking boxes at the lowest possible cost, not protecting people.

The result is infrastructure that meets the letter of the law but doesn’t match the speed, scale, or complexity of modern operations.

And that gap is what allows accidents to happen.

Safe environments keep local economies moving

A workplace built with the right protection makes everything feel more stable.

Staff feel safer and focus on the job, not on avoiding hazards.

Orders leave on time, and there are no costly productivity delays from an incident. In places where factories and warehouses keep the high street alive, safety keeps the town moving.

These are the quiet gains that build stronger economies.

No one celebrates when nothing goes wrong, but that kind of smooth running creates space for growth.

For the business, no safety incidents mean no costly downtime or high insurance policies and a reputation as a strong pillar of the community.

For these reasons, businesses need to stop relying on outdated protection and start equipping their facilities with safety infrastructure that matches how their people actually work.

We all want a stronger local and national economy, and we all want local businesses to be the pride of our communities.

Most importantly, we all deserve to walk into work knowing we’ll return home by tea time.