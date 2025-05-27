Outrank recognised as one of Sunday Times’ best places to work 2025

Outrank, the digital marketing agency based in North Yorkshire, has been recognised on the prestigious Sunday Times Best Places to Work 2025 list, securing a spot among the top small businesses in the UK. This national recognition highlights the agency's commitment to employee wellbeing and its dedication to creating a positive, supportive work environment.

Outrank, which employs 43 people, has been included in the "Best Small Places to Work" category, which features 202 companies with 10 to 49 employees. The agency, known for its cutting-edge digital marketing services, has gained praise for its flexible working hours, remote work options, and its range of employee benefits that promote mental health and work-life balance.

The Sunday Times awards, presented annually, recognise companies that go above and beyond to create a thriving culture for their employees. To be included, companies must participate in a detailed survey conducted by employee experience specialist, WorkL. The survey evaluates six key areas of employee engagement: reward and recognition, instilling pride, information sharing, empowerment, wellbeing, and job satisfaction. Outrank's strong performance in these areas has helped secure its place among the best.

"We are incredibly proud to be named one of the best small places to work in the UK," said Stephen Robinson, Founder of Outrank. "This recognition is a testament to the amazing team we have built here in Middlesbrough. We focus on supporting our people through opportunities for personal growth, mentorship, and a strong sense of camaraderie. The wellbeing of our employees is at the heart of everything we do, and this accolade reflects that dedication."

The Middlesbrough-based agency has been praised for its employee-first culture, with flexible working arrangements, team-building activities, and an open-door policy that encourages feedback and collaboration. In addition to private healthcare and salary sacrifice schemes, Outrank also offers mental health support and an employee-of-the-month recognition programme.

Francesca Kosina, Operations Director at Outrank, added, "We believe that the strength of our business lies in the wellbeing and growth of our people. The recognition from the Sunday Times affirms that our efforts to provide a supportive and empowering workplace are paying off."

Outrank’s focus on employee satisfaction is a key part of its wider business strategy, which has seen significant growth in recent years. The company continues to expand, having recently introduced an EMI share incentive scheme to further reinforce its commitment to employees as stakeholders in the business.

The Sunday Times Best Places to Work awards highlight the increasing importance of employee engagement in driving business success. According to research from WorkL, companies that score highly on employee engagement tend to have more loyal, motivated employees, leading to higher productivity, lower staff turnover, and a healthier work environment.

"We are thrilled to be part of such a prestigious list," said Stephen. "This recognition isn't just about our achievements as a business, it's about our incredible team who make everything possible. We will continue to build on our strong foundation, and invest in a culture where our employees feel valued and supported in their careers."