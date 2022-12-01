The Leeds-based manufacturer, a fourth-generation family business, had filed a notice to appoint administrators last week.
It was bought by The Fylde, Fresh & Fabulous Group.
A total of 104 employees from Troy Foods have transferred to the group as part of the transaction.
Fylde Fresh and Fabulous, established in 2005, is a potato growing and processing business, supplying ready meal manufacturers, the food service sector and over 500 fish and chip shops with a range of peeled potato products.
It also supplies heat and electricity to over 600 homes through its Biogas plant near Preston.
Troy Foods is a fourth-generation family business run by chief executive David Kempley, which has grown to become one of the UK’s leading processors of vegetables.
The deal was led by a team from Interpath Advisory and Addleshaw Goddard. Fylde Fresh and Fabulous was advised by Napthens LLP.
Neil Morley, director at Interpath Advisory, who was joint administrator alongside Howard Smith, said: “We are pleased to have concluded this transaction which secures the future of the business by providing a new platform upon which it can move forward.”
Colin Bradley, director at Fylde Fresh and Fabulous, added: “We have known and respected Troy Foods for many years . It is a natural fit for our already established business.”
Troy Foods (Salads), a related entity is not part of the transaction and continues to trade under its existing management and ownership.
Troy Foods was originally established as John F Kempley potato merchants in 1921 by John F Kempley Senior.
It moved to Troy Road in Horsforth in Leeds in 1928, relocating to bigger premises and rebranding to Troy Foods in 1999.
In 2002 it acquired a mayonnaise business and started the manufacturing of mayonnaise.
In 2005, it built a salads manufacturing facility in Stourton, Leeds, to house the firm’s mayonnaise manufacturing plant and its salads processing facility. It moved its warehousing and HR support functions to Stourton in 2016.