Vegetable processing firm Troy Foods has been rescued in a pre-pack deal which saves more than 100 jobs.

The Leeds-based manufacturer, a fourth-generation family business, had filed a notice to appoint administrators last week.

It was bought by The Fylde, Fresh & Fabulous Group.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A total of 104 employees from Troy Foods have transferred to the group as part of the transaction.

Fylde Fresh and Fabulous, established in 2005, is a potato growing and processing business, supplying ready meal manufacturers, the food service sector and over 500 fish and chip shops with a range of peeled potato products.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It also supplies heat and electricity to over 600 homes through its Biogas plant near Preston.

Troy Foods is a fourth-generation family business run by chief executive David Kempley, which has grown to become one of the UK’s leading processors of vegetables.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The deal was led by a team from Interpath Advisory and Addleshaw Goddard. Fylde Fresh and Fabulous was advised by Napthens LLP.

Neil Morley, director at Interpath Advisory, who was joint administrator alongside Howard Smith, said: “We are pleased to have concluded this transaction which secures the future of the business by providing a new platform upon which it can move forward.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Colin Bradley, director at Fylde Fresh and Fabulous, added: “We have known and respected Troy Foods for many years . It is a natural fit for our already established business.”

Troy Foods (Salads), a related entity is not part of the transaction and continues to trade under its existing management and ownership.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Troy Foods was originally established as John F Kempley potato merchants in 1921 by John F Kempley Senior.

It moved to Troy Road in Horsforth in Leeds in 1928, relocating to bigger premises and rebranding to Troy Foods in 1999.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 2002 it acquired a mayonnaise business and started the manufacturing of mayonnaise.