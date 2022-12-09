Over 260 jobs saved at Shuropody Retail in pre-pack administration deal

Over 260 jobs have been saved at specialist shoe and podiatry business Shuropody Retail in a pre-pack administration deal.

The move secures the future of all 39 stores across the country, including Hull and Harrogate.

The specialist shoe and podiatry retailer went into administration on December 7, 2022 and was immediately sold to a subsidiary of Baaj Capital, a special situations investor which holds a number of other retail investments.

Gareth Harris, joint administrator and restructuring partner at RSM in Leeds, said: ‘Securing this pre-pack sale will ensure customers who have bought treatment plans will have continuity of service and safeguard the jobs of the vast majority of the Shuropody team.

“It is unfortunate that Shuropody has had to go through an administration process, but the legacy of the last couple of Covid years is still proving challenging to navigate for many businesses, including this one.

"Given the current economic climate the high street is seeing many retailers struggle so it is particularly pleasing to help save this business, and ensure employees will be paid as we run into the Christmas period’.

Joint administrators Mr Harris and Lee Lockwood were advised by Matthew Brown, Liz Russell and Niall Crossley of Gateley Legal in Leeds.

According to the company’s website, the Shuropody business was founded in 2007.

The company said in 2021 it was the UK's largest podiatry business with over 100 podiatry clinics across almost 50 stores, looking after more than 300,000 patients that visited its stores and clinics every year.