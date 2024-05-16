Over 26,000 extra construction workers required in region by 2028 to meet demand, says CITB

The latest annual industry forecast from CITB has highlighted what it describes as the “continuing persistent gap between what the Yorkshire and the Humber region needs to keep up with demand and the workforce available to meet the challenge.”

The CIBT Construction Skills Network (CSN) 2024-28 report notes that despite the industry managing to recruit around 200,000 people every year UK-wide, 2023 also saw a loss of 210,000 workers in the sector.

The report also found that an average of 38,000 vacancies were advertised per month throughout 2023.

Over 28,000 extra construction workers will be required in Yorkshire and the Humber by 2028 to meet demand, according to new figures from the Construction Industry Training Board. Photo: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire.

Tim Balcon, CITB chief executive, said: “The UK construction industry will continue to grow, but needs more people in the workforce with the right skills.

“There has always been a demand for workers, and CITB’s CSN report drives home how many are leaving the sector compared to those joining. It also highlights the opportunities for employers to address this challenge by recruiting and developing a skilled, competent, and diverse workforce that is able to meet current and future needs.

“The ‘people pipeline’ is critical to sector growth, but other improvements are also important, including productivity and technological innovation.”

According to the CSN report, construction output is set to rise by 2.2 per cent annually between now and 2028, with an extra 5,320 workers needed each year.

For almost a third (31 per cent) of construction employers, finding suitably skilled staff remains their key challenge, particularly with older workers retiring and not being replaced.

Mr Balcon added: “Yorkshire and the Humber has a range of schemes moving forward that will be major drivers for growth. Among these will be the world’s largest carbon capture facility at Drax’s North Yorkshire power station for the £2bn Eastern Green Link ‘electricity superhighway’ and the £400m new prison at Full Sutton.

“The past few years have posed many challenges for the industry and as a sector we have shown significant resilience. 2024 and beyond hosts a more positive outlook, and through a joined-up approach to recruit, train, develop and upskill talent, CITB will continue to play a crucial role in supporting an industry that is a key driver of the UK economy.”

CITB has committed to investing over £267m to “ensure the skills system is fit for purpose – now and in the future”.

The group has also launched a number of initiatives, including the founding of a New Entrant Support Team, designed to help employers to better navigate the recruitment process and access grants.