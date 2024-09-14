Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Keepmoat purchased the land from Doncaster Council as part of its wider aim to create more homes for the area and will work in partnership with other developers to deliver a range of high-quality, multi-tenure houses.

Of the 310 new homes to be built, 132 houses will be delivered on the acquired southern parcel of land on the development, with 30 being sold as affordable housing for delivery by Yorkshire Housing, Doncaster Council and Highstone Homes.

The further 178 homes are planned to be delivered by the housebuilder on the northern parcel of land on the same site, which is currently subject to planning via the council.

Left to right: Antony Rowe (Keepmoat), Ben Hindley (Keepmoat), Cllr David Nevett (City of Doncaster).Cllr Glyn Jones (City of Doncaster Deputy Mayor, Portfolio Holder for Housing and Business). Photo by Shaun Flannery

Daniel Crew, managing director at Keepmoat Yorkshire East, said: “It has been brilliant to complete the deal with the council and acquire the new land within the Yorkshire East region.

“The development is located just four miles from Doncaster town centre and is in easy reach of Thorne, Scunthorpe and Sheffield, which is an ideal location for those commuting to work.

“We’re looking forward to working alongside our partners to deliver new homes in Doncaster, as we continue to build on our successful partnerships in the region to provide new homes for local people while transforming disused land into a desirable, thriving community to enjoy in years to come.”

Glyn Jones, deputy Mayor and portfolio holder for Housing and Business, said: “A lot of hard work has gone into increasing the open space and habitat provision for this housing development, above and beyond the normal standards.

"This will make it a great place to live and I’m very pleased to see this housing development commence on site”

The news comes after Homes England signed a collaboration agreement with Keepmoat and fellow developer Capital&Centric, to accelerate the delivery of new homes and build a mixed-use town centre in Northstowe.

Northstowe, near Cambridge, is Britain’s largest new town under development.

The agreement, announced in July, will enable the creation of 3,000 new homes, 50 per cent of which will be affordable.

The plan will also create a new town centre to provide local people and businesses with up to 50,000 square metres of commercial floorspace including shops, workspace and community facilities.

Minister for Housing and Planning, Matthew Pennycook said at the time of the announcement: “For far too long we have seen large-scale housing projects stuck in the planning system and that is why we will create a new taskforce to accelerate these stalled sites.

“We will get Britain building again and work is already under way to unlock thousands of new homes in Northstowe.

“This includes giving Homes England the tools they need to deliver the next phase in Northstowe town centre so we can build the quality homes that this local community desperately needs.”