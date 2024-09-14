Over 300 new homes set to be created in Doncaster as housbuilder Keepmoat reveals £40m plan
Keepmoat purchased the land from Doncaster Council as part of its wider aim to create more homes for the area and will work in partnership with other developers to deliver a range of high-quality, multi-tenure houses.
Of the 310 new homes to be built, 132 houses will be delivered on the acquired southern parcel of land on the development, with 30 being sold as affordable housing for delivery by Yorkshire Housing, Doncaster Council and Highstone Homes.
The further 178 homes are planned to be delivered by the housebuilder on the northern parcel of land on the same site, which is currently subject to planning via the council.
Daniel Crew, managing director at Keepmoat Yorkshire East, said: “It has been brilliant to complete the deal with the council and acquire the new land within the Yorkshire East region.
“The development is located just four miles from Doncaster town centre and is in easy reach of Thorne, Scunthorpe and Sheffield, which is an ideal location for those commuting to work.
“We’re looking forward to working alongside our partners to deliver new homes in Doncaster, as we continue to build on our successful partnerships in the region to provide new homes for local people while transforming disused land into a desirable, thriving community to enjoy in years to come.”
Glyn Jones, deputy Mayor and portfolio holder for Housing and Business, said: “A lot of hard work has gone into increasing the open space and habitat provision for this housing development, above and beyond the normal standards.
"This will make it a great place to live and I’m very pleased to see this housing development commence on site”
The news comes after Homes England signed a collaboration agreement with Keepmoat and fellow developer Capital&Centric, to accelerate the delivery of new homes and build a mixed-use town centre in Northstowe.
Northstowe, near Cambridge, is Britain’s largest new town under development.
The agreement, announced in July, will enable the creation of 3,000 new homes, 50 per cent of which will be affordable.
The plan will also create a new town centre to provide local people and businesses with up to 50,000 square metres of commercial floorspace including shops, workspace and community facilities.
Minister for Housing and Planning, Matthew Pennycook said at the time of the announcement: “For far too long we have seen large-scale housing projects stuck in the planning system and that is why we will create a new taskforce to accelerate these stalled sites.
“We will get Britain building again and work is already under way to unlock thousands of new homes in Northstowe.
“This includes giving Homes England the tools they need to deliver the next phase in Northstowe town centre so we can build the quality homes that this local community desperately needs.”
Project leaders said the development of the town centre had been made possible by existing infrastructure already delivered by Homes England. Moving forward, the agency will act as the master developer for the final two phases of the 30-year project.
