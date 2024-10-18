Over 40,000 Yorkshire businesses revealed to be in significant financial trouble - with construction firms worst hit

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The latest Begbies Traynor Red Flag Alert research has found the number of businesses undergoing financial distress across Yorkshire reached a record high in the third quarter of this year.

In Yorkshire, 43,827 companies are listed as being in significant distress, with 2,096 in a critical position.

There are 11,000 more businesses in the region listed as being in financial trouble compared to the same point in 2023.

Thousands of Yorkshire construction firms are in financial trouble, new research has indicated.

The assessment is based on a risk scoring system which screens companies for a sustained or marked deterioration in key financial ratios and indicators including those measuring working capital, contingent liabilities, retained profits and net worth.

Nationally, 632,756 businesses are in significant distress – up by one-third on the same point last year with Yorkshire’s position in line with the national picture. But while 31,201 national companies are listed as being in critical distress, this is 17 per cent down on the equivalent point in 2023.

In Yorkshire, the most-affected industry by significant financial problems is construction where 6,925 companies were flagged – up 26 per cent on last year. That is followed by 5,780 businesses in the support services industry and 4,269 in the field of real estate and property services.

Julie Palmer, Partner at Begbies Traynor, said the construction industry is facing particular challenges, with more than 90,000 firms across the country flagged as facing problems. In September, major construction group ISG collapsed with the loss of over 2,000 jobs.

She said: "It is also apparent that the toxic effect of high inflation is still filtering down to businesses. The construction sector in particular continues to struggle with the legacy of high materials and labour inflation which have led to some high-profile insolvencies recently. This is a trend that I expect to continue, and I do not believe ISG will be the only major casualty in this sector with the domino effect likely to hit the sub-contractor community in due course.”

Yorkshire’s food and drink sectors and hospitality industry including hotels, pubs, clubs, restaurants and cafes, have also recorded increases in businesses in trouble.

Julian Pitts, regional managing partner for Begbies Traynor in Yorkshire, said: “It seems that almost no area of the economy has escaped from the uncertainty that is weighing so heavily on business, hindering everything from consumer spending to investment.

“2024 has been another tough year to navigate for a lot of businesses. While many are awaiting clarity over what this month’s Budget will bring, business leaders are anticipating that companies and investors could bear the brunt of changes to the tax regime.

“This is set against the backdrop of wider geopolitical instability, including over the US election and the ongoing and escalating conflict in the Middle East, both of which will have worldwide consequences.