Over 60 tech firms joined Leeds in last year as city continues to become major hub for industry

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The city has grown particular strengths in industries including tech and digital.

One key partner in supporting the development of Leeds’ innovation ecosystem is Bruntwood SciTech - a joint venture between Bruntwood, Legal & General and Greater Manchester Pension Fund, which currently has £314m of investment underway across Leeds, Manchester, Cheshire, Birmingham, and Liverpool.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The group has this year invested more than £20m into its Leeds city centre innovation hubs and campuses.

The Leeds Skyline from Holbeck 13 August 2020. Picture Bruce Rollinson

This includes the recently completed redevelopment of West Village, as well as the group’s Platform and 14 Kind Street developments.

Katrina Jones, associate director for Bruntwood SciTech, said: “Leeds is rapidly establishing itself as one of the UK’s leading tech and innovation hubs, and Bruntwood SciTech is proud to be at the forefront of this exciting growth.

"The recent opening of West Village, alongside the well established innovation communities at Platform and 14 King Street, underscores our commitment to supporting the city's expanding tech and digital landscape.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"These new and refurbished workspaces are integral to fostering the connections, collaborations, and resources that forward-thinking businesses need to flourish.”

In the past year, Bruntwood SciTech has welcomed 61 new businesses across its Leeds portfolio, joining more than 150 digital and tech businesses already based in the city.

Amongst the new arrivals are insurance firm QBE, which recently relocated to West Village, and Avenue3, an open data consultancy firm specialising in healthcare and the NHS, which recently established itself at Platform

The growth of the city was also helped by the Leeds Innovation Arc.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Spanning multiple districts, the Innovation Arc is formed of a series of “innovation neighbourhoods”, anchored around sites such as university buildings and private sector partners.

The arc aims to provide a foundation for advancements across sectors including health tech and digital technology.

Leeds has also developed a major strength in the financial technology (fintech) sector. Research from Leeds Digital Festival and Datacity recently found that firms within the sector are growing 125 per cent faster than the UK average.

The city was recently named one of the top four financial technology locations in the nation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The ranking came aspart of the Kalifa Review, an independent report on the UK Fintech sector by Ron Kalifa OBE.

Leeds is now home to over 100 fintech firms and more than 60 established financial services companies.

The economic impact of fintech in Leeds has been substantial.

As a sector it has contributed over £700m to the Leeds economy, more than doubling its Gross Value Added (GVA) in just three years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the same time, the number of fintech startups and scaleups has increased more than threefold since 2020, while venture capital investment has also surged, rising from £153m in 2021 to £288m in 2022.

The city’s fintech workforce also grew from 6,300 professionals in 2019 to an estimated 7,800 in 2023.