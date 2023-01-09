More than a third (40 per cent) said they would need to take more drastic action such as cutting staff, restructuring or closing altogether without additional support.
Jack Arthur, business energy expert at Uswitch for Business, said: “The new reduced business energy support will likely be a blow to millions of struggling businesses.
“This decision, originally expected in December, is likely to most impact many smaller businesses that are much relied on by the public and are unable to shield themselves from further cost pressures."
The EBRS is a government scheme that offers businesses a discount on their gas and electricity costs, introduced for an initial period of six months from 1 October 2022 to 31 March 2023.
The revised scheme is expected to offer help with bills for a further year, until March 2024.
Last week, the Chancellor explained that any future support post March, while at a lower level and cost, would be designed to help businesses transition to the new higher price environment and avoid a cliff edge in support.
The new scheme is expected to cost £5bn, compared to £18bn previously.