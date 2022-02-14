Henderson’s Relish building: Owner responds after demolition signs appear outside Sheffield landmark

But the building’s owners say the famous landmark is safe and they have plans to breath new life back into the building on Leavygreave Road, near the university, in the future.

Demolition work will be going ahead being the hoardings which have been erected around the site – but it will be a structure situated behind the main Henderson’s building.

The building is owned by Sheffield University, and is opposite the organisation’s Diamond building, near the Victorian former Jessop Hospital building.

The Henderson's building on Leavygreave Road, Sheffield, with the hoardings which carry demolition site warnings

Explaining the sign which has appeared in front of the Henderson's building, a statement from the university said: Following the recent adverse weather, a building to the rear of the former Henderson’s Relish building has suffered structural damage and needs to be taken down immediately.

“The building situated behind ‘Henderson’s House’ on Leavygreave Road has been of concern for some time, and the very high winds have exacerbated the integrity of the structure.

“On the advice of our structural engineers the demolition work is starting without delay. Preparatory work to add to the existing hoardings is already underway with the work to remove the building continuing this week.

“The removal of the flat roof structure will help with the ongoing project to protect, and bring the iconic Henderson’s Relish building back to life - and we look forward to sharing the plans for this in 2022.”

Plans had previously been proposed to convert the building into a pub, but they were put on hold as the University reviewed its capital expenditure and the effects of the current Covid-19 pandemic.