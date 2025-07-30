Paddington In Peru: Blockbuster provides boost for media giant Canal+

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The company, which launched its shares on the London Stock Exchange last year, reported group revenues of €3.1bn (£2.7bn) for the first half of 2025.

This was down 3.3 per cent on the same period a year ago, driven by contracts coming to an end, including with Disney in France and the Uefa Champions League, it said.

For the group’s film and TV production business, which includes StudioCanal, revenues dipped by about three per cent year on year.

Library image of the World Premiere of Paddington in Peru in Leicester Square in central London. (Photo by Ben Whitley/PA Wire)

This was mainly because of a smaller line-up of films sold internationally over the first half of 2025, which included the releases of Back To Black and Wicked Little Letters.

But the impact of fewer releases was partly offset by the success of major films including Paddington In Peru, Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy, and We Live In Time.

Canal+ said there had been “record viewership” in cinema, series and live sports events across its regions.