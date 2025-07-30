Paddington In Peru: Blockbuster provides boost for media giant Canal+
The company, which launched its shares on the London Stock Exchange last year, reported group revenues of €3.1bn (£2.7bn) for the first half of 2025.
This was down 3.3 per cent on the same period a year ago, driven by contracts coming to an end, including with Disney in France and the Uefa Champions League, it said.
For the group’s film and TV production business, which includes StudioCanal, revenues dipped by about three per cent year on year.
This was mainly because of a smaller line-up of films sold internationally over the first half of 2025, which included the releases of Back To Black and Wicked Little Letters.
But the impact of fewer releases was partly offset by the success of major films including Paddington In Peru, Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy, and We Live In Time.
Canal+ said there had been “record viewership” in cinema, series and live sports events across its regions.
The company floated on the London Stock Exchange in December in one of the biggest new listings for the City in several years.
