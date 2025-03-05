Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The company, which is one of Yorkshire’s largest employers and owns Paddy Power and Betfair, forecast significant growth this year.

It reported revenues topping $14 billion (£10.9 billion) for 2024, up nearly a fifth compared with the prior year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This growth came despite it warning that the NFL American football season had been the most “customer friendly” in two decades.

Luke Littler with The Sid Waddell Trophy after winning the Paddy Power World Darts Championship final against Michael van Gerwen (not pictured) at Alexandra Palace, London. Picture: Zac Goodwin/PA Wire.

Match results that go in the favour of many punters mean betting companies have to pay out more winnings to customers.

Despite this, Flutter said its online betting site FanDuel was the top operator in the US and has seen an increase in the frequency that people are playing.

Some three million active customers placed nearly 18 million bets during the NFL Super Bowl last month, with 470 million dollars (£367 million) wagered during the day, according to the group.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the UK and Ireland, Flutter said it was boosted by sports results favouring the bookies, particularly in the English Premier League.

It also saw Paddy Power enjoy growth in the market amid its sponsorship of the World Darts Championship, which saw English teenager Luke Littler win his first title.

Flutter moved its primary main market listing from London to New York last year, although it kept a secondary listing on the London Stock Exchange where its shares continue to trade.

The firm has rapidly expanded in the US in recent years through its FanDuel sportsbook business as a raft of states have loosened their gambling restrictions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It revealed to investors that it was forecasting major profit growth in 2025 – with adjusted earnings, before tax and other costs, expected to surge nearly threefold to 1.4 billion dollars (£1.1 billion) in the US states it has already been operating in.

Total adjusted earnings came in at 2.36 billion dollars (£1.84 billion) for 2024 – and are forecast to jump by a third in the year ahead.

Flutter UKI employs nearly 5,000 staff in the UK through its brands – Sky Bet, Paddy Power, Betfair and tombola. It has around 1,500 workers at its tech centre in Leeds, which is the company’s largest location in the UK and Ireland.

CEO Peter Jackson said: “I am proud of the progress we made during 2024 as we delivered against our strategic priorities and enhanced our leadership positions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“FanDuel remains America's number one sportsbook with its leading product maintaining a clear structural revenue margin advantage over competitors. At the same time, excellent execution secured a new number one spot for FanDuel Casino in iGaming.

“Outside of the US, our commitment to first-to-market product innovation led to market share gains in key markets including the UK and Italy, while in Australia, we saw encouraging trends in our player base.