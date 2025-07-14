Paddy Power owner Flutter takes complete ownership of FanDuel
The London-listed gambling giant said it has purchased the remaining 5 per cent of FanDuel it did not own from Boyd for $1.76bn (£1.3 billion).
It now has 100 per cent ownership of the business, which has rapidly grown in recent years on the back of easing sports betting rules in US states, after first investing in the firm in 2018.
The move values FanDuel at around $31bn (£22.9 billion).
Flutter said the agreement will see FanDuel extend a strategic partnership with Nevada-based Boyd Gaming.
The deal is subject to “customary closing conditions”, such as regulatory, and is expected to close this quarter.
The firms said the deal will result in annual savings worth around $65m (£48 million) for the year from July 1.
