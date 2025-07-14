Paddy Power owner Flutter takes complete ownership of FanDuel

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The London-listed gambling giant said it has purchased the remaining 5 per cent of FanDuel it did not own from Boyd for $1.76bn (£1.3 billion).

It now has 100 per cent ownership of the business, which has rapidly grown in recent years on the back of easing sports betting rules in US states, after first investing in the firm in 2018.

The move values FanDuel at around $31bn (£22.9 billion).

Paddy Power owner Flutter has taken complete ownership of US betting and gaming business FanDuel. (Photo by Yui Mok/PA Wire)

Flutter said the agreement will see FanDuel extend a strategic partnership with Nevada-based Boyd Gaming.

The deal is subject to “customary closing conditions”, such as regulatory, and is expected to close this quarter.