Pagabo urges public and private sectors to act on reform

National procurement specialist Pagabo has launched a campaign to support the UK’s public and private sectors with adopting and benefiting from the latest procurement reform, which will come into effect on February 24 when the Procurement Act 2023 goes live.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

‘Act on Procurement’ is simplifying the legalisation within the Procurement Act through a range of resources, including an extensive downloadable guide, explainer video, frequently asked questions and webinars - all created by the experienced experts at Pagabo.

As well as explaining what changes will have to be considered by key stakeholders including contracting authorities and suppliers, and how it impacts them, Pagabo’s Act on Procurement campaign explores why 2025 will be a landmark year in the history of procurement legislation and how the well-established procurement specialist can help.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shamayne Harris, head of procurement at Pagabo, said: “Through our close contact with organisations varying in size across the public and private sectors, we’re well aware of the different levels of preparedness ahead of February 24.

Shamayne Harris, head of procurement at Pagabo.

"With this in mind, we’ve established a collection of resources to increase access to knowledge and support around the Procurement Act – both before the Act goes live and afterwards – to help others compliantly navigate procurement reform.

“There are lots of new concepts, definitions and processes for different professionals to familiarise themselves with, which we hope to have made more accessible and actionable.

Pagabo is the UK’s leading procurement specialist, managing a suite of frameworks on behalf of public sector contracting authorities. The company provides UK and EU procurement law compliant framework agreements and bespoke consultancy – delivered and backed up by a team of MCIPS and NEC qualified procurement professionals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With an approach rooted in creating the maximum social value possible, works procured through Pagabo’s frameworks have to date enabled more than £6bn in social value for communities. The procurement specialist’s approach and appreciation of social value will become particularly valuable once the Procurement Act 2023 goes live, as the legislation contains significant provisions to encourage sustainability when awarding contracts.

Pagabo has launched a campaign to support the UK’s public and private sectors with adopting and benefiting from the latest procurement reform.

Shamayne added: “The Procurement Act presents a huge opportunity to increase simplicity, transparency and opportunity within procurement in the long-term, which will help to ensure the public purse is best utilised – making this an important moment in time. With central government continuing to unveil substantial plans for development of infrastructure, communities and public services, the time is now for everyone to pull together and help realise the potential for public procurement to provide value for money, economic growth and social value.

“We’re encouraging anyone, no matter how much procurement concerns you day-to-day, to consider learning more and challenging their existing approach to projects that involve public and private sector collaboration.”

Pagabo’s popular monthly webinar series Pagabo Live will be focussing on the Procurement Act in March, with the episode titled ‘Procurement Reform is Live – What Now?’ Those interested in receiving insights after the Procurement Act is implemented can register now ahead of the online session scheduled for 19 March: www.pagabo.co.uk/episodes/webinar-procurement-reform-reactions-from-the-public-sector