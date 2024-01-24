Pagani hypercars: Yorkshire car finance firm clinches £20m funding deals for customers

Harrogate-based Apollo Capital was asked to arrange specialist car funding for four private clients who were looking to expand their collections and re-finance current agreements.

The cars involved were; a Pagani Huarya, Pagani Zonda, Pagani Huarya Roadster and a further exclusive Pagani model.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pagani was founded in the 1990s by former Lamborghini manager, Horacio Pagani, the Italian manufacturer responsible for some of the most beautiful hyper cars in the world and who describes his work as ‘a timeless interpretation of the automotive art’.

Pagani hypercar deals have been arranged by a Harrogate firm

One of its rare Zonda range sold for $17.5m dollars in 2018.

Founded in 2020 by CEO Andy Moss and Managing Director, David Moss, Apollo delivers car finance requirements ranging for wealthy customers looking to spend anything from £50,000 up to millions of pounds.

The business operates in the high net-worth market dealing with successful entrepreneurs, serial car collectors and investors daily, but even with 25 years of experience at the very top of his game, this past month of Pagani’s has meant something very special for Mr Moss.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “Paganis are a phenomenal hyper-car, both in looks and performance, with strong investment amongst collectors and I feel extremely honoured that these clients trusted in myself and the Apollo team to arrange their funding.

"It is the benefit of 25 years finance experience, having the knowledge, connections, products, rates and lenders combined, allowing us to put large complex transactions like these together.

“I have built strong relationships with these clients over the last 12 months, who initially made contact via a combination of personal recommendations from other Apollo clients and being introduced at three exclusive car events, including The London Concours, Concours of Elegance at Hampton Court Palace and Salon Prive at Blenheim Palace.

“During my career I’ve been fortunate to fund some of the world’s finest cars and for Apollo, these cars were the highlights helping us to achieve our best lending month of 2023, which means as a business we can end a very successful year on an even bigger high.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Apollo offers a competitive selection of car finance products from a panel of lenders exclusively for private clients and businesses, while also working in partnership with a selection of main franchised and independent motor dealers.

Last year, Mr Moss told the Harrogate Advertiser that he has major ambitions for the company.

“I have worked in finance for over 25 years and love cars, having financed some of the best cars in the world for many very successful clients.

"I was at Lombard for nine years, working with Natwest, RBS & Coutts on the corporate ladder, learning the trade and was fortunate to work back then with colleagues who are now leaders of major banks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I set up my first finance brokerage in 2005 in Harrogate, latterly Knaresborough and sold my stake in the business in 2016.