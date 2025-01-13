Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The company said its group gross profits fell 17.2 per cent to £196.7m in the final quarter of 2024 – down 13 per cent with currency movements stripped out.

Gross profits in the UK tumbled 16.3 per cent over the full year, with a 15.8 per cent drop across the European, Middle East and Africa division – which accounts for more than half of group earnings.

It revealed further role reductions as its fee-earner workforce fell by another 2.4 per cent – or 130 positions – to 5,370 during the quarter, while it also shed another 49 back office roles.

Recruitment firm PageGroup has cautioned profits will be towards the lower end of expectations and revealed more role cuts as it said the jobs market had weakened further across Europe. (Photo by Yui Mok/PA Wire)

Cost-cutting efforts also saw it close shared service centres in the UK and Singapore, with activities switched instead to Barcelona, Buenos Aires and Kuala Lumpur. These closures saw it take £5m in one-off costs, according the group. It now expects full-year earnings at the lower end of the £49m to £58.5m range pencilled in by the City.