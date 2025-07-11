PageGroup says tariff uncertainty weighed on jobs market

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The firm saw gross profit drop 13.1% in the second quarter – down 10.5% with currency movements stripped out – despite a slight recovery in the US and Asia.

In the UK, gross profit tumbled 14.3% to £23 million, while trading worsened in France and Germany, down 20% and 21% respectively.

PageGroup cut its workforce by nearly another 200 in the second quarter as it looked to offset the difficult market, with its fee earning team reduced by 133 or 2.5% to 5,163. The group also cut 61 back office roles in the quarter.

Recruitment giant PageGroup has flagged tariff uncertainty weighing on the jobs market as it revealed further trading woes and axed more roles to save costs. (Photo by Yui Mok/PA Wire)

But shares lifted in trading as the fall was not as bad as many in the City feared, while PageGroup said it was “broadly” on track with annual profit forecasts.

Nicholas Kirk, chief executive of PageGroup, said the results came against a backdrop of “ongoing market and tariff-related uncertainty, with mixed results across the group”.