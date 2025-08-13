PageGroup sees profits fall and cuts jobs due to hiring slowdown

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The company also cut more than 200 jobs across its operations amid efforts to improve its finances.

Shares in the business moved lower after it also posted a slump in revenues. Bosses at the company said it came after it reported a “slight deterioration” in activity, particularly in Germany and France.

PageGroup revealed that pre-tax profits sank by 99% to £0.2 million over the six months to June 30, compared with a £27.7 million profit a year earlier.

The London-listed firm said the sharp fall in profits was partly linked £13 million in one-off costs linked to restructuring efforts. In April, the company revealed plans to cut senior manager jobs as part of an overhaul designed to reduce costs.

The group said it reduced its headcount of fee-earner roles by 207 to 5,163 at the end of June as it responded to “more challenging trading conditions”.

It said the majority of job cuts took place in its European business and in the UK. It also revealed that revenues fell by 11.1% to £798.4 million for the half-year.

