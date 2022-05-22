Palatine announces major investment in Doncaster-based My Pension Expert

My Pension Expert, which has a team of 65, will use Palatine’s investment to accelerate its growth plans.

Andrew Megson, executive chairman of My Pension Expert, said: “We are delighted Palatine have chosen to partner with and invest in My Pension Expert. Throughout the entire process, Palatine has supported management and identified the huge opportunities for My Pension Expert to expand and accelerate growth.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Palatine’s focus on sustainability was also a key factor in accepting the significant investment.

My Pension Expert, which has a team of 65, will use Palatine’s investment to accelerate its growth plans.

“And My Pension Expert will certainly harness this expertise over the coming years to enhance our own existing environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) credentials.”

My Pension Expert was advised by, Addleshaw Goddard, Park Place and BDO Tax.