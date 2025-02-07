Panattoni bolsters Doncaster Sheffield Airport reopening with major developments in the region

Grade A-space adjacent to Doncaster Sheffield Airport immediately available to enhance global freight connectivity. Panattoni drives growth across the region as the UK’s largest speculative build.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Panattoni, the world’s largest privately owned industrial developer, has announced that it is proud to support the government’s reopening of Doncaster Sheffield Airport in spring 2026 and the exciting tie up with Munich Airport International GmbH (MAI) as part of the £1.7bn South Yorkshire Airport City initiative to boost the region’s logistics and supply chain infrastructure.

Panattoni Doncaster420, located on an 18.4-acre site adjacent to the airport, is now immediately available, offering 418,276 sq ft of grade A industrial and logistics space in one of the UK’s most established distribution locations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The site is the largest single-unit speculative build in South Yorkshire, and its immediate proximity to the airport, the M1, M18, and A1[M], as well as the iPort rail freight terminal, means it is perfectly positioned to enhance connectivity and drive economic growth in the region, providing unrivalled access to global consumer and industrial markets.

Doncaster Airport

The facility offers a great opportunity for cargo operators to base themselves next to the airport, which will allow them to have faster delivery times, reduce operational costs and work more efficiently.

Dan Burn, Head of Development, Northwest and Yorkshire at Panattoni, said: “The reopening of Doncaster Sheffield Airport will provide significant opportunities for businesses across Yorkshire and the wider region to expand their operations and access global markets.

“Our adjacent development, Panattoni Doncaster 420 demonstrate our commitment to the region and freight operators a great base with immediate occupation.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ros Jones, Mayor of Doncaster, said: “Reopening our airport is my number one priority and today’s announcement is an important day for Doncaster having reached another significant milestone. This major announcement that I am making today enables us to press ahead with the necessary airport mobilisation activity to see the airport – which I proudly call the people’s airport – to reopen in Spring 2026.”