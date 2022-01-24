The new Leeds office is being established as Panmure Gordon seeks to target high-growth potential companies and institutional clients across the North of England.

The bank has appointed managing director Simon J French as head of office. He will be supported by newly appointed senior advisor Stuart Watson, formerly a managing partner at accountancy firm EY and head of its Entrepreneur of the Year programme in the UK.

The new office is at Northspring | Park Row in central Leeds in a move it's CEO said was driven by what he described as a "bullish" sensibility within the bank about the economic potential of the north.

(left to right) senior advisor Stuart Watson, head of office Simon J French and non-executive director James Lambert

Nationally it is led by chief executive Rich Ricci, former CEO of Barclays corporate and investment bank, and owned by Atlas Merchant Capital, the specialist investor founded by Bob Diamond, former CEO of Barclays. Non-executive directors include James Lambert, an award-winning Yorkshire entrepreneur.

Mr French, head of office and managing director, private capital solutions, said: “We have opened our new office in the North of England because we want to be close to our clients and we believe in building strong, long-term relationships at a local level.

"There is huge appetite for growth capital and with our expertise, experience and networks in the public and private markets, we are extremely well placed to provide market-leading investment banking services to high-growth potential companies and institutional clients across the North of England.”

Mr Ricci, chief executive, said: “Panmure Gordon fully understands the power of having a regional presence and is committed to all corners of the wider northern region from our new base in Leeds.

"We are bullish about the North of England and its many entrepreneurs and enterprises and we look forward to supporting the success of companies and clients of all shapes and sizes with our extensive advisory and capital-raising capabilities.